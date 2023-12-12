Enjoy above average temperatures for the next couple of days. Tuesday will be about 10 degrees above average, in the low 60s. Clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system. Rain moves into western Oklahoma tonight and Wednesday morning. Rain will continue in western Oklahoma throughout the day, resulting in cooler temperatures for this part of the state. As an upper level low slowly tracks east across the state, the rain slowly pushes east Thursday and across the state Friday. Rain is likely statewide Friday, resulting in cooler temperatures in the 40s. Snow is likely in the panhandle late Thursday through Friday morning with several inches of accumulation possible. A winter mix could move into far western Oklahoma as well. The rain moves out early Saturday. Temperatures will slowly moderate this weekend to the upper 50s. A dry, cold front will drop highs to the 40s Monday. As an upper level ridge builds, temperatures will climb with sunshine for the rest of the week.

