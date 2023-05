Now is the time to prepare and have a severe weather plan in place. Severe weather looks likely Thursday.

Along with a dryline in western Oklahoma, a moist airmass will be in place with an area of low pressure north of Oklahoma.

Look for storms to form in western Oklahoma by mid afternoon, then moving eastward through the evening hours. Very large hail is the main threat along with a couple of tornadoes.

Stay tuned, especially from the afternoon to evening hours Thursday!