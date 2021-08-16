Increasing Storm Chances, Below Normal Temperatures This Week

Highs Monday will climb to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm is possible with a light southeast wind. Storms are likely in northwestern Oklahoma. A few storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening and again in the morning. Highs tomorrow will remain below normal in the upper 80s with widely scattered storms. Our best chance for rain is Thursday. We will dry out and heat up this weekend as the 90s return.