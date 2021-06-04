Increasing Storm Chances This Weekend

Friday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight with areas of fog possible. Clouds will gradually increase this weekend as our storm system approaches. An upper level low will travel across eastern Oklahoma, bringing the best chance of rain to this part of the state. Highs Saturday will climb to the upper 70s. Highs Sunday will only climb to the mid 70s due to increased cloud cover and widely scattered storms (mainly east). Monday will be stormy with waves of showers and storms. We will have a break Tuesday before storm chances return Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to near 90 by the end of next week.