Increasing Storm Chances This Weekend

JUNEAU, Alaska (NEXSTAR) — A Utah man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the beating death of his wife on an Alaska cruise.

“In 2017 Kenneth Manzanares brutally murdered his wife Kristy Manzanares while on an Alaskan cruise with their three daughters and extended family members," said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska in a news release Thursday. "This was not a random act of violence but a chilling neglect for human life for which he will serve 30 years in federal prison, where there is no parole ever.”