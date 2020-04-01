Live Now
Increasing Temps and Winds Until Friday

Weather
Wednesday Fast Facts

Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, climbing to the low 70s with increasing clouds and a breezy south wind.  Lows tonight will only fall to the mid 50s under cloudy skies with a strong south wind. Thursday will be windy and mild in the low 70s. Western Oklahoma could climb to the 80s! Isolated storms are possible for the eastern half of the state.

Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday morning, as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon with cloudy skies and lingering showers.  We will have a break Saturday before our next round of showers and storms arrive on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 43°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 68° 43°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 52°

Friday

58° / 52°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 58° 52°

Saturday

61° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 41°

Sunday

65° / 45°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 65° 45°

Monday

77° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 77° 59°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
58°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
57°

