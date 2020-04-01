Increasing Temps and Winds Until Friday

Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, climbing to the low 70s with increasing clouds and a breezy south wind. Lows tonight will only fall to the mid 50s under cloudy skies with a strong south wind. Thursday will be windy and mild in the low 70s. Western Oklahoma could climb to the 80s! Isolated storms are possible for the eastern half of the state.

Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday morning, as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon with cloudy skies and lingering showers. We will have a break Saturday before our next round of showers and storms arrive on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest!