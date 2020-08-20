Increasing temps for the weekend; possible tropical moisture next week

After a long stretch of warm afternoons and cool nights, we will be back to near average, with highs in the low to middle 90s.

Thursday night, expect lows in the low to middle 60s, about 10 degrees below normal.

Friday will be a bit warmer with afternoon temps approaching 90. There will be a small chance of isolated storms, mainly west of OKC.

Look for low to middle 90s next week with dry weather to start, and a few rain chances late week, possibly brought on by tropical moisture.

