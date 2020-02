Warm weather is on the way, however, cold temps will continue Thursday afternoon and evening with more upper teens for lows.

With sunny skies in place, Friday will see highs in the middle 40s with much warmer air in place for the weekend. Look for highs around 60 Saturday with mid 60s Sunday.

One last day of warm weather comes in here Monday before a strong cold front puts an end to the well above average temps. Look for temperatures to fall from the lows 70s Monday to the 40s and 50s next week.