Intense Winter storm on the way, significant ice accumulations likely

A WINTER STORM WATCH is out for central and all of western Oklahoma Monday through Wednesday morning!

An early season ice and snow storm is on the way to Oklahoma!

Sunday night, expect drizzle to pick up to rain. Temps will be steady or fall through the 30s overnight. By Monday morning, frozen precip and mixed precip will be falling west, northwest, and in northern Oklahoma. Monday looks to be mainly rain in the OKC area.

With a reinforcing shot of cold air and moisture arriving Tuesday, accumulating ice looks likely in central parts of the state. With strong northerly winds, wind chills will be in the 20s.

Remember, because this storm is so early, all of the trees have their leaves and ice will weigh on them more because of this!

Temps will try to warm a few degrees Tuesday afternoon with more rain and freezing rain continuing.

Cold rain remains Wednesday before the system finally shifts out early Thursday morning. Warmer weather will be here by Halloween!

Stay tuned and stay safe!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett