Friday will be hot, mostly sunny and breezy. Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening across central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Storms will develop along outflow boundaries from this morning’s storms, or along a stalled out front. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. Saturday will be nice with highs in the upper 80s and lighter winds. Isolated severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, so make sure you have ways to get your weather alerts. Sunday will be hot, humid and windy before a cold front moves across the state. Severe storms are possible, mainly in eastern Oklahoma. Monday will be about 10 degrees cooler before the heat returns. Long-range models show a big cool-down next weekend…stay tuned!

