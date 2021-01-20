Isolated Showers or Drizzle Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Low Rain Totals Wed

Low Rain Totals Wed

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s with a breezy south wind.  Rain will move into southern and eastern Oklahoma from Texas. A few showers or drizzle may make it into central Oklahoma this afternoon. Rain totals will stay low. Tonight will be cloudy and cool in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible overnight Thursday through early Friday, mainly for southern Oklahoma.

Our best opportunity for rain will be Saturday night through Monday morning. Winter weather is possible for far northwestern Oklahoma early Monday.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 49° 38°

Thursday

56° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 56° 37°

Friday

50° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 50° 42°

Saturday

54° / 50°
Showers
Showers 0% 54° 50°

Sunday

62° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 60% 62° 49°

Monday

49° / 34°
AM Rain
AM Rain 40% 49° 34°

Tuesday

46° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
44°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

45°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
43°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
40°

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter