Isolated Showers or Drizzle Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s with a breezy south wind. Rain will move into southern and eastern Oklahoma from Texas. A few showers or drizzle may make it into central Oklahoma this afternoon. Rain totals will stay low. Tonight will be cloudy and cool in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible overnight Thursday through early Friday, mainly for southern Oklahoma.

Our best opportunity for rain will be Saturday night through Monday morning. Winter weather is possible for far northwestern Oklahoma early Monday.