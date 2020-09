Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with highs around 80 degrees and light northeasterly winds. Isolated showers are possible. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly clear skies. Wednesday will be warmer in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday afternoon.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s and light winds. Next week will be dry and warmer in the mid 80s.