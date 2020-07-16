Isolated Showers Thursday, Hot and Humid Weekend Ahead

Morning rain and clouds will help keep temperatures slightly below normal again today in the low 90s with a heat index to the upper 90s. A nearby front could spark isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Another storm complex will sweep across northern Oklahoma tonight. Scattered showers and storms are possible in central Oklahoma. We will finally dry out this weekend with temperatures soaring to the mid 90s and a head index over 100 degrees. Next week will stay hot with minimal storm chances.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction