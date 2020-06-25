Isolated Storms Friday

Thursday will be pleasant with seasonal highs near 90, sunny skies and a breezy south wind. Skies may be hazy due to Saharan dust. The dust will make sunrises and sunsets especially vibrant through early Saturday. Lows tonight will drop to near 70 under mostly clear skies. Friday will be warm and breezy with isolated storms in southeastern and northwestern Oklahoma. There is a better chance for storms Friday evening through early Saturday, mainly across western Oklahoma. A few storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threats.

This weekend will be warm and windy with highs in the low 90s. Isolated storms are possible Saturday. The next best chance for rain is on Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!