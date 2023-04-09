We will continue to see a few isolated thunderstorms from western and northwestern parts of the state into central Oklahoma through the rest of Easter. The trend will be downward after dark, but some may try to at least continue raining this evening. Track the rain here.

After a lull in the morning, additional storms are possible in central parts of the state Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Severe weather is not anticipated, however some small hail may accompany the strongest storms.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett