Mild weather will return just in time for the weekend!

Expect wind chills to remain in the 20s and 30s the rest of this Thursday, but a shift in the jet stream means an end to the bitter cold is not far away!

Look for 50s Saturday with widespread upper 60s Sunday. Expect a lot of sunshine as well!

Our next weather-maker arrives Tuesday of next week bringing rain and possibly some Winter precip for some. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett