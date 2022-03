OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It’s a classic March forecast.

Windy, warm, fire danger, thunderstorms, severe weather, colder, snow all possible in Oklahoma next 2 days!

Here’s the latest Severe Thunderstorm Risk for Thursday.

Scattered storms will develop late Thursday and move east. The main threat is large hail and damaging winds with the strongest storms.

Can’t rule out an isolated tornado. At this time it’s a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Stay weather aware Thursday evening.