Freeze warning goes through 9 AM this early Wednesday! So…a frosty freezing cold start for many but not everyone is seeing the first freeze. Then a rapid warm-up starts this afternoon and into the weekend and beyond. That’s right, frosty and or freezing cold this morning but then a huge temperature turnaround starting this afternoon and continuing through at least the weekend! Temperatures will warm into the 60s, then 70s and then 80s by this weekend. One problem is going to be the fire danger threat as temps warm, winds increase and the air is very dry!

