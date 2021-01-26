It’s a cold January day and we are tracking light snow and flurries across portions of Oklahoma.

A fast moving but moisture starved upper level system is tracking across Oklahoma this afternoon and tonight. Look for some very light snow and flurries spreading from west to east this afternoon and evening ending after midnight. Areas south and southeast of OKC could see a very light wintry mix of flurries, sleet and sprinkles. Here’s a look at possible snowfall totals ending after midnight.  The heaviest snow is the Panhandle and NW OK and also far NE OK where up to 1 inch is possible.  Little or no snow accumulations expected in and around OKC.  A dusting is possible.  Jon Slater

