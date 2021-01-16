It’s a cold start to your Saturday morning! Heads up, 8AM temps teens and 20s with light winds making it feel colder!

Good Saturday morning folks!  Here are the 8 AM wind chills across Oklahoma. It’s cold outside so heads up! Current temps as of 8 AM 10s and 20s with some high clouds. Winds much less than last few days but enough to make it feel even colder this morning so Grab that heavy coat! Temps rebound this afternoon with filtered sunshine through mid-high clouds.  Again, the winds not nearly as strong as last few days!!  Have a great Saturday, Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 32°

Sunday

51° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 33°

Monday

57° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 38°

Tuesday

47° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Wednesday

54° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 54° 37°

Thursday

51° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 51° 33°

Friday

43° / 31°
Rain
Rain 40% 43° 31°

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

11 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

12 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

2 AM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
37°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

36°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
36°

36°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

36°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

37°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

