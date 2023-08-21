Here’s a look at the Heat Index forecast for this Monday afternoon. It’s a dangerous combo of heat and humidity central and eastern Oklahoma with the feels like temps 110-115+! This is why we have a Heat Warning out! More of a dry heat western Ok! The heat wave continues all week and thru this next weekend. Still looks like a break in the high heat next week. Bring it on!
