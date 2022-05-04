A powerful storm system with a strong jet stream, a tropical connection from the Baja, a warm front surging north followed by a cold front will impact Oklahoma today.

Expect numerous rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms next 24 hours ending from west to east Thursday morning.

There’s a Flash Flood Watch for all of central and eastern Oklahoma as well as a severe thunderstorm risk across the entire area.

The risk for severe weather is dependent on how far north the warm front moves.

The best chance for higher end severe is near and south of the warm front. However, even areas north of the warm front have a risk for severe weather.

All modes of severe weather possible mostly along and south of the warm front from near I 40 and south across southern OK.

Flash flooding rainfall possible along and north of the warm front across central and northeastern OK.

This forecast will change some as new data comes in so stay weather aware and connected to the latest weather information.