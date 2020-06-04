It’s a Heat Wave OKC! The heat and humidity is coming fast and don’t let it catch you off guard.

Looking at all the weather data I’m going the “Heat” biggest Oklahoma weather story going forward at least next several days if not longer. Don’t let it catch you off guard! This hot stretch of weather falls into the “Heat Wave” criteria for sure! We will be at least 10 degrees above our average high for this time of year which is 85 in OKC. With the humidity the Heat Index near if not over 100 in the shade. Here are some summer heat wave tips that you should consider! Stay cool, stay safe! Jon Slater