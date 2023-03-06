Here’s a look at the possible rainfall totals starting Tuesday and ending Thursday night into Friday AM. A cold front will stall out across southern OK next few days with the Jet Stream flowing moisture up and over the front. Best rain chances OKC south and east! Stay tuned to the latest forecast as the zone with the heaviest rainfall could change depending on where the front sets up. Watching!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now