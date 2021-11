OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 10th Circuit of Appeals denied a motion from Oklahoma death row inmates, including Julius Jones, asking that executions be stayed until the conclusion of a court case that challenges the legality of Oklahoma's lethal injection cocktail.

Jones, Donald Anthony Grant, Gilbert Ray Postelle and Wade Lay, all of whom have scheduled execution dates, as well as 30 other death row inmates, were plaintiffs in the lawsuit.