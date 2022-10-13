This weather pattern is not good for rainfall in the southern plains this time of year. Strong upper low over the Great Lakes with NW flow aloft over Oklahoma. This means occasional cold fronts and big temperature swings and wind shifts! Some rain chances Saturday Night with our next cold front. However, mainly along I 40 and south and lingering into Sunday morning. In this pattern the drought will worsen and the fire danger enhances on the days fronts sweep down the plains.

