It’s a quiet weather pattern for a change. But for how long? Here’s a long range outlook.

Weather
For the next 2 to 3 weeks it’s a west northwest flow in the jet stream pattern! This means no major storm systems showing, occasional cold fronts, minor to moderate temperature swings, and only low precipitation chances. So this is a great pattern to get things done! However, it won’t last forever. I fully expect the pattern to eventually change back to a colder, wetter more winter flow along about the Christmas Holiday. Can’t exactly nail it down since this is a long range forecast and mostly just a trend. Stay tuned. Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

57° / 32°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 57° 32°

Sunday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 56° 34°

Monday

61° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 61° 33°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Wednesday

67° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 40°

Thursday

63° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 63° 40°

Friday

52° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
36°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
38°

42°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

