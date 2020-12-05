For the next 2 to 3 weeks it’s a west northwest flow in the jet stream pattern! This means no major storm systems showing, occasional cold fronts, minor to moderate temperature swings, and only low precipitation chances. So this is a great pattern to get things done! However, it won’t last forever. I fully expect the pattern to eventually change back to a colder, wetter more winter flow along about the Christmas Holiday. Can’t exactly nail it down since this is a long range forecast and mostly just a trend. Stay tuned. Jon Slater
It’s a quiet weather pattern for a change. But for how long? Here’s a long range outlook.
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity