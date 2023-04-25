Expect periods of rain for your Tuesday with rain cooled temps upper 40s to mid 50s. Rain chances are highest this morning into the lunch hour and then more scattered afternoon into the evening hours.. The main system moves in tonight, Wednesday, into Thursday. Rainfall totals should be in the 1 to 3 inch range across the state! This is the first widespread rainfall in a long time for many!! There might be some severe weather across southern OK along the Red River south into N TX tonight into Wed AM. Stay weather aware!

