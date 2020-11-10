It’s a real Fall feeling day in Oklahoma!

Good afternoon, a cold front has moved across Oklahoma late last night and this morning and is now clearing the eastern portions of Oklahoma this afternoon. Brisk northwest winds and rapid clearing has occurred behind the cold with chilly Fall temperatures. For the rest of this afternoon it’s sunny, with brisk northwest winds, temps 50s and 60s. Tonight, with clear skies, dry air, light winds you can expect temps to drop into the 30s with areas of frost and even some pockets of temps at or just below freezing. You might want to bring those tender plants in just in case! After a cold start Wednesday morning temps will warm quickly into the 60s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine! Jon Slater

