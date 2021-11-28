It’s a very warm Jet Stream pattern for Oklahoma this week!

This week the Jet Stream takes a track even farther north compared to the last few weeks. This means less influence from weak cold fronts passing to our northeast in the coming days. Temperatures will soar into the 70s for many days this week! This is way above our average high temps for late November into early December. It’s also a dry weather pattern so the fire danger will continue to be a threat going forward. Looking long range some weather computer models are beginning to show a shift in the pattern that could bring changes by next week. Time will tell. In the meantime enjoy the mild weather!