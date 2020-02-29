It’s a warm, windy weekend in the making! You will love temps but the wind and the fire danger not so much!

Good Saturday everyone! After a cold start temps are warming up quickly and soon the south winds will be increasing as well! In fact, it’s going to be a windy, warm, dry day across the Sooner State. Temps will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s statewide and south winds increasing 15-25 mph and gusty! The fire danger already high gets higher this afternoon. Please don’t burn until we get some significant moisture across Oklahoma. Our next chance for rain is Tuesday into Wednesday. However, latest data continues to push the storm track farther south with time. So right now it looks like the best chance for rain is OKC south and southeast Tuesday and Wednesday. It will turn cooler statewide behind a cold front Sunday night as well. Super Tuesday is mostly cloudy, cooler with some rain chances OKC south. Sunday is even warmer and windier with extreme fire danger southwestern and central OK! Stay tuned to the weather in case we have wild fires this weekend. Jon Slater

