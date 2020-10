Good Saturday evening folks! It’s a west northwest jet stream flow with dry cold fronts and big temperature swings up and down! Fire danger and drought conditions increasing. The first front arrives Monday, second front on Thursday and then a stronger front next Sunday. No rainfall with these fronts but temps go up and down with gusty winds. This will enhance fire danger conditions and over all drought conditions as we go through the days. Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction