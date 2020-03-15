Breaking News
It’s a Wet Jet! Strong and stormy jet stream flow brings waves of locally heavy rainfall to Oklahoma! Severe weather risk increases Wed / Thu.

It’s a wet jet! A stormy southwest flow jet stream means waves of showers and t’storms thru Thursday. The main threat is locally heavy rainfall especially for southeastern OK. There’s some risk for severe weather late Wed / Thu depending on timing and how much warm unstable air can get yanked into OK from the Gulf Coast.  Watch this very closely and keep it right here and over on the TV side for all the latest weather information.  Jon Slater

Sunday

53° / 47°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 90% 53° 47°

Monday

64° / 56°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 64° 56°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 80% 68° 57°

Wednesday

71° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 70% 71° 59°

Thursday

75° / 48°
Windy with morning thunderstorms
Windy with morning thunderstorms 60% 75° 48°

Friday

56° / 29°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 29°

Saturday

45° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 30°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 PM
Showers
50%
48°

46°

8 PM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

9 PM
Showers
50%
46°

47°

10 PM
Showers
60%
47°

46°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
46°

46°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

2 AM
Showers
50%
46°

47°

3 AM
Showers
50%
47°

46°

4 AM
Showers
50%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
50%
46°

47°

6 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

7 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

8 AM
Showers
40%
47°

48°

9 AM
Showers
40%
48°

51°

10 AM
Showers
40%
51°

