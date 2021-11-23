It’s a windy Tuesday Night as south winds are howling! Hopefully the wind will blow in some well needed rain for portions of Oklahoma Wednesday.

Our next cold front / weather system is moving into Oklahoma Wednesday. Ahead of this front very gusty winds will continue all night Tuesday Night from the south 20 to 30 mph! Yes, your windows may very well be rattling while you try and sleep! Strong south winds will continue Wednesday and then shift in from the north as a cold front sweeps across Oklahoma Wednesday into Thursday. Some showers and t’storms are possible especially across eastern OK with less coverage and lighter amounts to the west. Much colder air will arrive on Thanksgiving Day with gusty north winds. A freeze is likely by Black Friday Morning!