Here’s the Memorial Day Weekend forecast. It’s a windy warm up into the 80s and 90s. Strong south winds 20 to 35 MPH will make area lakes choppy so use caution. Also, some of the lakes will be running high from all the rain last few days. A few isolated storms possible in SW OK Saturday but otherwise it’s a dry forecast. Enjoy and be safe! #okwx

