Good morning! The heat is back with a brand new Heat Advisory for eastern Oklahoma today Monday from Noon to 8 PM. It’s going to be very hot across the entire state but the humidity is higher to the east with actual temps near 100 and feels like temps 105-110! The good news is that we are tracking a cold front that arrives Tuesday evening with a chance for scattered t’storms and cooler weather behind the front Wednesday and Thursday! It gets hot again by this next weekend but the there’s a significant change in the pattern showing for next week. Cooler temps and possibly some widespread rainfall is possible depending on how this pattern plays out. Watching!

