Warm temps will continue at least a few more days, adding to this already record warm December!

Christmas night, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s.

We will be close to a record tomorrow with a forecast high of 77 (record is 76 in 2008). Higher winds will highten fire danger.

We finally see a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday morning with cooler weather arriving Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett