It’s still severe weather season in Oklahoma. Watching the storm potential especially Thursday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest Severe Thunderstorm Risk for this next Thursday.

A cold front approaches with strong jet stream flow enhancing the severe weather potential across Oklahoma.

There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday Night. 

The main threats are damaging winds and very large hail.  I can’t rule out tornadoes depending on how this sets up. Also flooding could become a concern.  Stay weather aware and be 4Warned!

Download the KFOR 4Warnme app for free! OR scan the code below with your phone!

image of the qr download code

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter