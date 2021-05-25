It’s still severe weather season in Oklahoma. Watching the storm potential especially Thursday!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest Severe Thunderstorm Risk for this next Thursday.

A cold front approaches with strong jet stream flow enhancing the severe weather potential across Oklahoma.

There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday Night.

The main threats are damaging winds and very large hail. I can’t rule out tornadoes depending on how this sets up. Also flooding could become a concern. Stay weather aware and be 4Warned!

