It’s time for Bedlam Football!

Here’s the forecast for the Bedlam football game up in Stillwater. Weather should not be a factor in the game. A weak cold front is moving south this Saturday afternoon. The front should reach Stillwater around 3-4 PM with a wind shift from south to north. However, the wind speeds not that strong generally 5-17 mph from the north behind the front. No precipitation with the front at all and only medium temp drop with front from 60s into the 50s and maybe upper 40s by the end of the game. Play ball and may the better team win!