Pop-up showers and storms will be possible for the next couple of days with hot and humid conditions. The jet stream pattern changes later this week, increasing storm chances Friday through the weekend. Severe storms are possible with a cold front Saturday night. A southwest flow of the jet stream could also bring severe weather early next week. Stay tuned for the latest!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now