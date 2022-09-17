In the spirit of trying to find the good in our heatwave, here it is – the smoke from fires out west continues well north of our state.

With the river of air (jet stream) far north, temperatures will continue toward record territory through at least midweek. As if on schedule, a cold front is scheduled to arrive Thursday as Fall begins, hopefully providing some relief.

Remember to check the back seat. Children and pets should NEVER be left unattended for any reason or length of time.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett