Jetstream sends weekend temps soaring

Weekend temperatures will head well above average with widespread 70s and even some 80s in southwestern parts of the state!

For the rest of our Thursday, expect a few clouds to move out leaving clear skies this evening and overnight. After a warmer day, temps tonight will fall to near freezing.

Tomorrow and Saturday will feature 60s for highs and lots of sunshine.

By Sunday, the warmest temps arrive with middle 70s in central Oklahoma to lower 80s in southwestern Oklahoma.

A cold front brings slightly cooler temps by Monday afternoon with widespread rain for Super Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett