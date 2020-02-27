Jetstream sends weekend temps soaring

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weekend temperatures will head well above average with widespread 70s and even some 80s in southwestern parts of the state!

For the rest of our Thursday, expect a few clouds to move out leaving clear skies this evening and overnight. After a warmer day, temps tonight will fall to near freezing.

Tomorrow and Saturday will feature 60s for highs and lots of sunshine.

By Sunday, the warmest temps arrive with middle 70s in central Oklahoma to lower 80s in southwestern Oklahoma.

A cold front brings slightly cooler temps by Monday afternoon with widespread rain for Super Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 20°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 61° 20°

Friday

65° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 27°

Saturday

70° / 36°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 36°

Sunday

72° / 50°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 72° 50°

Monday

65° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 52°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 58° 43°

Wednesday

52° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 52° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

52°

7 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

11 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

1 AM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

2 AM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

3 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
10%
34°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter