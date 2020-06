Sunny, hot and breezy again today.

The good news is we will also see some rain chances this afternoon.

The best chance of rain will be in Eastern Oklahoma.

Highs today will make it into the 90’s with southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Clear and mild tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

More rain chances as we head into the weekend. Best chance will be Friday.

Father’s Day weekend still looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90’s.