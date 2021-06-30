Lake Levels Continue to Rise

Make sure to check before heading out to your favorite lake this holiday weekend. Area lakes are swelling due to recent flooding rains and there are some closures. Wednesday will be warmer and muggy due to the sunshine returning. Highs will jump to the low to mid 80s with widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be in northern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Showers and storms return statewide Thursday as a cold front attempts to move across the state. More areas of flooding will be possible Thursday through early Friday. Isolated storms continue Friday before we dry out for the holiday weekend. Independence Day will be very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.