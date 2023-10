OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After our first real taste of Fall this weekend, we will be back to Summertime for the next few days.

Clear and mild tonight. Lows will dip into the 50’s with some patchy fog possible.

Sunny and warm again Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid-80’s.

Dry and windy Tuesday so Fire Danger will be elevated again.

Another strong cold front will move through late Thursday and early Friday.

That will bring our next chance of rain AND much cooler weather this weekend.

Stay-tuned!