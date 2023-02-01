It started Monday morning as rounds of heavy thundersleet and hail moved across the state. Some folks even saw hail! Now, we finally have the last bit of Winter weather that will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Look for light freezing rain, a little sleet, and some flurries to move north late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Track the precip here.

The heaviest precip should fall between 9PM and 4AM Thursday before rapidly falling apart. Totals appear to be a few glazed spots north of I40 to a glaze just south. Heavier amounts will be found in far southern Oklahoma.

Thankfully, we go above freezing for the first time in days Thursday with 60s for the weekend!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett