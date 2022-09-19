Good morning! Our late season heat wave continues for 3 more days! A cold front arrives by Thursday morning with north winds and cooler 80s in the forecast for Thursday! In the meantime here’s the hour by hour temp forecast for OKC today. After a pleasant start look for highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with gusty south winds. Our average high is 83 in OKC so we will be way above average for this time of year. Our next cold front arrives on Thursday with north winds and cooler temps! It gets hot again by Saturday and then another cold front arrives late Sunday into next week. So hang in there folks there is cooler air on the way eventually!

