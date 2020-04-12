Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

Late season Winter-Like cold front sweeps across Oklahoma on Easter Sunday. Severe t’storms possible followed by a Freeze Warning!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Easter! T’storms ending this morning but a strong cold front reaches OKC 1-2PM this afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms along I 35 east with cold front. Behind front very windy falling temps and a freeze warning Tonight! Highs this afternoon ahead of cold front will be reached early 60s and 70s. Behind front falling temps very strong and gusty northwest winds this afternoon! A freeze seems likely across central, western and northern OK tonight! Very cold wind chills! Another disturbance in the jet stream flow means some light rain and snow possible late Monday night into Tuesday. Some small wet snow accumulation on grassy areas possible in western OK! Jon Slater

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 60°
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms 30% 77° 60°

Monday

48° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 48° 32°

Tuesday

46° / 30°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 46° 30°

Wednesday

60° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 60° 32°

Thursday

67° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 41°

Friday

66° / 46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 66° 46°

Saturday

75° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

62°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
62°

55°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
55°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
52°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
48°

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
47°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
43°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear/Wind
0%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

2 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter