Late season Winter-Like cold front sweeps across Oklahoma on Easter Sunday. Severe t’storms possible followed by a Freeze Warning!

Happy Easter! T’storms ending this morning but a strong cold front reaches OKC 1-2PM this afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms along I 35 east with cold front. Behind front very windy falling temps and a freeze warning Tonight! Highs this afternoon ahead of cold front will be reached early 60s and 70s. Behind front falling temps very strong and gusty northwest winds this afternoon! A freeze seems likely across central, western and northern OK tonight! Very cold wind chills! Another disturbance in the jet stream flow means some light rain and snow possible late Monday night into Tuesday. Some small wet snow accumulation on grassy areas possible in western OK! Jon Slater

