Latest data shows the first big Arctic Blast of the season reaches Oklahoma next weekend. Get prepared for bitter cold temps Oklahoma.

Good Saturday morning folks. Tracking our first big Arctic Blast of this season coming in this next weekend. We’ve had lots of snow already this winter but we really haven’t had a real deal Arctic Blast yet. Well, now it appears this may happen this next weekend. As you can see on this weather map the very bitter cold air is building up in Canada and is predicted to blast south into Oklahoma this next Saturday. There might be some rain changing to snow on Saturday as the initial cold front comes in on Saturday. Then the coldest air of the season so far follows the front into next week. This is a good time to get prepared for very cold temps. Jon Slater
