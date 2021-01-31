Latest data shows the first big Arctic Blast of the season reaches Oklahoma next weekend. Get prepared for bitter cold temps Oklahoma.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good Saturday morning folks.  Tracking our first big Arctic Blast of this season coming in this next weekend.  We’ve had lots of snow already this winter but we really haven’t had a real deal Arctic Blast yet.  Well, now it appears this may happen this next weekend.  As you can see on this weather map the very bitter cold air is building up in Canada and is predicted to blast south into Oklahoma this next Saturday.  There might be some rain changing to snow on Saturday as the initial cold front comes in on Saturday.  Then the coldest air of the season so far follows the front into next week.  This is a good time to get prepared for very cold temps.  Jon Slater

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

49° / 31°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 49° 31°

Monday

52° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 35°

Tuesday

57° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 57° 54°

Wednesday

50° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 50° 34°

Thursday

46° / 31°
Rain
Rain 50% 46° 31°

Friday

45° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 32°

Saturday

52° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 52° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
1%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
1%
40°

42°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
42°

43°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Clear
1%
45°

43°

7 PM
Clear
1%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
2%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
3%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
4%
36°

34°

1 AM
Clear
5%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
6%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
6%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
7%
31°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
30°

30°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
30°

33°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
33°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter