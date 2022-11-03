A seasonally strong storm system is moving into the state Thursday night through Friday.

Look for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly after midnight in NW Oklahoma. Elsewhere, a few non-severe storms are possible through dawn Friday.

As the morning goes on, thunderstorms (a couple strong) will move toward central Oklahoma through midday. Likely, central Oklahoma will miss out on the most severe storms. As the afternoon draws on, more ingredients will combine in eastern and SE Oklahoma for bigger storms, some which may produce a few tornadoes.

The weekend looks clear with sunny skies and warmer weather!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett