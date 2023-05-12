After several tornadoes Thursday, another round of severe storms is likely Friday into the evening hours. A Flood Watch is out along and south of I40 all weekend long. Here’s the latest timeline for severe storms Friday.

While most of the storms will carry a very large hail threat, there will also be some damaging winds as thunderstorms cycle and evolve.

Thankfully, wind shear and jet stream energy is lower today, so the tornado threat will be lower as well, however it will not be zero.

More thunderstorms, scattered in nature, will be possible mainly in the afternoon and evening Saturday and Sunday.

Stay weather aware!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett